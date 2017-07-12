What We have Lost...

One of the proudest moments in my life beyond the birth of my son Clay and my love of his Mother, Kris is when we as a nation elected Barrack Obama President of that nation !!!

And it wasn't JUST that he was our FIRST African-American president, which hopefully won't be the last. No, it was that we had elected a man who took the mess that George W. Bush left us and turned things around and we came, slowly out of that mess. Of course, his critics whined how slow it was, and that we were not all magically all rich overnight. But what else could we expect from those who helped Bush run the country into the ditch they themselves put us in ???

Certain people claim to 'Make America Great Again'...which to me always sounds as if being 'great', or maintaining 'great' is subjected to the whims of any one man. Not even the Idiot-In-Cheif we are presently saddled with can make us 'ungreat'. He can make us appear...less than our best, but never 'ungreat'. That was signed and sealed long ago by those we ALL revere, left, right or somewhere in the middle !!!

So now we have Donald Trump as President, and all Hell has broken loose in large chunks. We went from a man we, those who gave a shit about ALL Americans, could respect to one who is part con-artist and part rodeo clown. He claimed HE would 'Make America Great Again', as if we were EVER anything but. To even make such a statement that we were anything less is, to me, outrageous. What's worse it is down-right dangerous. Our less than friendly countries see that and think it's time to do bad things.

What's worse it is down-right dangerous. Our less than friendly countries see that and think it's time to do bad things. Besides, the far wrong-wingers said this about George W. Bush when he made his first run at the Presidency after Clinton, and look how THAT one worked out !!!

No, no one man or woman can make us 'ungreat', and to say it is simply intolerable, regardless of party, politics or...Hell, anything !!!

And I know that I will get ripped to shreds directly, by your average far wrong-wingers here in Vineland. That's alright, knock yourselves out. But you cannot change the fact that we were 'great' before Trump, and we will be 'great' afterwards !!!

luv,

Ron C. Baker, Sr.