It's Time To Outlaw Christmas Movies...NOW!!!

Ok, I cannot be the only human being alive today who thinks that the annual inundation of Christmas-themed movies should be punishable by death...right???

For God's sake, and my very own personal sanity, why can we not outlaw this genre of 'film' and hold all responsible...responsible !!!

The sheer volume of titles every year reads like Mary Poppins from hell...on crack...with a crack chaser...seriously. I get nauseous every year, from the syrupy movies served-up with an insulin-drip !!!

How about 'The Christmas From The Black Lagoon' ???

or 'The Year They Canceled Christmas Because Santa OD'd And Is Now In Rehab' ???

Seriously, nothing has EVER existed, since the beginning of all time and space that even remotely resembles the tooth-rotting sweetness of 'Christmas' movies !!!

I would like to see legislation to kill this crap in it's sweet, little beds...with a pillow. But with our newest crop of far wrong-wingers in ALL local, state and national offices, this will only get worse.

I can see Mitch McConnel and John Beohner starring in the "Kinder, Gentler Congress Before Christmas'!!!

or, even better, 'The year Michelle Bachmann and Steve King Are Coming to Our Home For Christmas' !!!

Oy Vey !!!

luv,

ron

p.s. I didn't think I would receive such mail regarding this 'tongue-in-cheak' article, or I would have prefaced it with a disclaimer for the humor-impaired.

Geez folks, I understand my sense of humor is an acquired taste (some have actually implied it leaves an after-taste...never mind), and I will apologize to the God of Christmas movies, to please not turn me into a little black rock, at least 'til after Christmas, for my son Clay still loves me...in-spite of my weaknesses and...well, he kinda has the same warped sense of humor, having been around me too friggin' long !!!

Anyway, I blame it on being raised by wolves, during the latter part of the 60's, and the best part of the 70's...when men were men, and women...well a few of them were mean...as well...never mind !!!

p.s.s.s.s.s. i'll leave this up for another 24-hours in hope that I will receive some good old-fashioned Christmas death-threats...I guess i'll have to put a 'satire', 'i'm just friggin' joking', 'pleased, don't burn me on a stake for my wickedness' type tags...