The 'Next Level'...What Is It...And How Do I know Whether Or Not I'm Already There???

Ok, we have either all used this nonsense term, or have hear SOMEONE else use it...and often, and we want it stopped...NOW !!!

If you cannot tell us if we are, in fact there, stop trying to send us there...or tell us YOU are there...or on your way there...ect.

What, if fact, is 'The Next Level' ???

How do you get there???

What IS on The Next Level' that makes everyone want to wind up there...eventually ???

Are there signs to tell you are entering 'The Next Level' ???

Can You EVER come back FROM 'The Next Level' ???

Is there coffee and dough-nuts on 'The Next Level' ???

Is there beer there also ???

What does 'The Next Level' look like???

I there anyone you know on 'The Next Level' ???

Can you get laid on 'The Next Level' ???

Do they allow pets there ???

Is there a 'Next Level' AFTER 'The Next Level' ???

Is my ex-spouse on 'The Next Level' ???

Do you have to pay rent there???

If you make it to 'The Next Level' and missed the signs, will anyone come and say, 'Welcome to The Next Level, ass-hole'???

Can you take a friend along to 'The Next Level' ???

Do you have to make reservations ???

Is there a dress-code ???

What is the weather like on 'The Next Level'...I think I already asked this one, but hey, ya gotta know...right???

Ok, boys and girls, your assignment is to ask any and ALL the questions you've ever had, or have ever heard of...or...screw it, just ask !!!

Cool...let the questions begin...

oh, by the way...Merry Krimble, everyone !!!

pray for peace,

ron