Ground-Hog Day...Again...God Damn It...Aaarrrggghhh !!!

Yes, it's Ground-Fucking-Hog Day...again...and again...and...

And yes, I'm watching 'Ground-Hog Day'...and I'm watching the same God-damned TV, in the same God-Damned one-bedroom apartment...in the same God-damned one-horse town, in the same God-damned state...and on and on and on, 'til Hell freezes over, and thaws back out...again...and again...and...

Sometimes, I just wish something different would happen. I actually pray for Tornadoes in the Spring. I could really enjoy a good old-fashioned earthquake (being in Glen Rose, Texas, that may not happen until Hell Freezes over, and thaws back out...again) !!!

I would love a good flood, and even though the Paluxy River literally flows through down-town, we have been in a drought...over...and over...and...

During the Great Flood of Noah's time, North Central Texas received an inch and a half...seriously !!!

Nothing ever...EVER happens here to break up the monotony. Give me a hurricane, a blizzard...live frogs falling from the sky...a locust invasion...something...ANYTHING !!!

This a town of just barely 2,400 boring individuals, I think. Could be more, or even less, but no one would ever break a sweat wondering either way...including ME!!!

I grew up in a Union Pipelining family, and got to see many places across this wonderful country of ours. But that was a long time ago, in another life, and I have been pissed off ever since I decided that I would be happier doing something else, to stay in ONE FUCKING PLACE.

That was the most idiotic thing I ever did, in a long life of doing some pretty dog-gone idiotic things !!!

Why a person, reasonably intelligent (in this town, the dogs, cats and assorted rodents are more intelligent than most of the local gentry...no shit), having at least a modicum of curiosity about the world around them, would wish Glen Rose, Fucking Texas on themselves, and the ones they are supposed to love ???

Ok, it supper time...again...and again...and aga...AAARRRGGGHHH!!!

luv,

ron