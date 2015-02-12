A Bugs' Life...Interrupted !!!

Yeah...ya know where THIS one is headed , right???

Ok, here I am, sittin' on my can...no, the bathroom can...just sitting there, you know, taking stock of my life and there I see it...a bug...on the wall...in front of me...

I see this bug, about two feet in front of my...face (yeah, it's a very small bathroom...sheesh). So, what do I do ??? I smash the little bastard with the only thing I can reach at a moment like this...sitting on...I reach for the bath-tub stopper, one of those bi, flat stoppers, and smash the bug on my OWN friggin' wall.

YYYEEECCCHHH...right???

Well, I did what anyone would do at a moment like this, I started thinking about life, and it's...uncertainties. Also, I naturally begin to toy with the idea for yet another meaningless articles for all my friend in Vineland...all one of 'em !!!

Now normally, I'm as much as a live-let-live kinda guy, right??? But, and you knew it was comin'...when I'm sitting on the can, you know, just contemplating my place in the Universe, this bug just pissed me off !!!

So, I did the only thing I COULD do, under the circumstances, I smashed the bejesus out of the little bastard (ok, I know I'll go straight to hell for this). I don't even know what kinda bug this is...what it's politics, or religion...whatever. I'm sure there is a bug's-rights group, somewhere in the known Universe, but...fuck 'em, feed 'em fish-heads...Hell !!!

I now do realize that the bug probably had a different outcome in mind. He, or she (after all, how can you be sure...right) was just hangin' out, on the side of my bathroom wall, contemplating IT'S role in the Universe, when...SPLAAAT, I put an end to any thoughts of it living a long and happy bug's life !!!

I can just imagine it's finally thoughts, 'Hey, Universe, what is MY role in...you??? I am here just hangin' out on Ron's bathroom wall, and...AAARRRTGGGHHH...'

'Wow, thanks ass-hole...'

'Now my little ass is spread over three times it's normal...spread...'

'PRICK !!!'

Well, I am now going to do penance...think about MY continued existence in this Universe, albeit an Universe free of bathroom bugs !!!

luv,

ron