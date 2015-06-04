'...Pardon Me While I Regain Unconscieousness...'

Well, I have a title...now I gotta think of something to say !!!

That may be harder than, well...never mind...

I've had this title bouncing around on the inside of my skull for a few days, and it is about as far as I've gotten !!!

Some of you who know me will know that I am disabled, due to one mother-fucking wretched spine (and no, it isn't because I either lack one all together, or that is appears yellow under a black-light...never mind...again ). I have, recently, have had a...NEW development, rendering me more useless than I have been previously (ok, stop laughing yall...sheesh) !!!

My legs are getting numb below the knees, and now, as if there were not plenty, they 'go to sleep', while I'm friggin' standing. This causes me to walk...well, weird. Surgery is totally out of the question (I had a spinal-fusion in 1987 that only made things worse). My pain-management doctor said it would only about 15% successful, and make things infinitely worse !!!

So, that's out, especially since I'm 60 now...screw that !!! But this isn't a plea for sympathy (well, not ALL about sympathy). I'm really trying to get something on 'paper'.

The doctor changed my pain meds from 10/325 hydrocodone to 15ml oxycodone...WHOOHOO !!! I've never taken anything stronger than the hydrocodone, at least at home. These little buggers with knock ya on your keister, meister, at first...and at second...and at third...and at....

Like a guy said, 'yeah, we're havin' a hell of a good time now, but things will be a lot quieter when the sun comes up' !!!

My family won't lift a finger to help, that much is certain. My loving mother hasn't spoken to me since we buried my twin bother...ugh...brother a year ago March 27...aaahhh nothing like family !!!

Well, enough crying in my coca cola (hey, I'm 10 years sober as of January 5, this past ...January 5)!!!

Please, tell me your troubles, my friends here in Vineland. We can all have a good cry together, ahahaha !!!

pray for peace,

ron

p.s. a little update :

I am now experiencing some NEW symptoms...this weird numbness is traveling upward and now is in my left thigh, and some in my right leg as well.

my doctor has now put me on oxycodone instead of the hydrocodone.

the pain is increasing, the numbness...I am looking for a used wheel-chair or walker...things ware snow-balling, and for the first time I am scared shitless.

yall are really a blessing, each and everyone of you, and I am grateful to you all !!!