It's Been A Tough Week...

Man, here we are again, 9 people, all African-Americans killed AT church, worshipping God just like any bunch of white folks, and they get gunned down by a shit-head with nothing in the world as a reason except he is white, and they were all black !!!

Here you have, I guess, a young guy with nothing good to give to the world, killing those who do !!!

Now, did I miss something???

No !!!

I'm not going to refer to this monster by name, frankly it makes me sick at my stomach, both his actions and his name. It should make all of us sick, but sure as God made Texas, we have all the sick-fucks at Fox, and the racist cretins across America trying to give this weasel cover by declaring it was an attack...on damned near anything and everything EXCEPT African-Americans.

And all this in spite of this little shit's manifesto where he makes it all pretty damned certain just who he hated, and what should be done, which unfortunately is exactly what HE did !!!

Now I ain't the sharpest bulb on the...wall...but I say, take the dirty bastard's word for it, and put the blame squarely where it belongs...on the still ever-present racist hate spewed into the ether that is a contagion, infecting bastards like HIM, and goading the likes of HIM into doing monstrous things, like killing a bunch of OUR fellow Americans just wanting to worship God...the SAME God as all the white folks worship !!!

I am sooo sick to my soul.

It HAS been a VERY tough week !!!

pray for peace and love,

ron