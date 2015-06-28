Adios, Chris Squire...Damn !!!

Well, hell...man, Chris Squire was one of the baddest-assed bass-players in my memory. This cat could...you would look forward to hearing his work on every new album by Yes, as much as for, say, Rick Wakeman's work !!! I loved 'The Yes Album' and 'Fragile', having got turned on to them, and ...other substances in high-school.

but when 'Close To The Edge' came out, I flipped my 18 year-old lid !!! My older bother...ugh...brother Les was going to college, and he was always bringing new music for us and our friends to explore...among other substances...never mind!!!

This is how we learned of Yes, Steely Dan...Alice Cooper's 'Killer' was great...damn, it was one hell of a music education !!!

on me and my twin brother's Senior Trip to New Orleans, we damned near drove our less than hip class-mates with the 8-track tape box we took along.

All my favorites, and most of my friends are slipping away...but I have enough solid-gold memories to last the rest of MY life-time !!!

Chris Squire...damn.

See ya on the other side, Brother !!!

luv,

ron