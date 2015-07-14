Today, I made a total ass of myself, on someone else's article. I got mad, then I got abusive. I got offended over someone blaming someone else's state for...the same thing I usually get mad about.

Only this time I went much too far, and I have offended others with MY boorishness. I should have had better sense than to do it to begin with, unfortunately I DIDN'T have enough sense, or at the very least, as much sense as I THOUGHT I had !!!

There was and is no excuse for my behavior, and I want to apologize to everyone who were commenting there. I have left a message on the article expressing my regrets, and I felt I should make sure that my message is clear.

To say I am sorry is not quite good enough, but it is all I can do. I apologize to everyone.

luv,

ron

p.s. I chose 'not news' because those who know me, or seen some of the crap I've said elsewhere...never mind...

it definitely NOT news to anyone...