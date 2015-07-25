Not Bluto...PLUTO...dammit...

Hi boys and girls, Space Cadet Ronco Ocnor comin' at'cha from the Dark-Side of the Moon. Just wanted to say how flipped out I got seein' all the new Pluto pix, and just want to say, 'Go America, Go' !!!

I have always been a big NASA fan, and of our space stuff. I know a lot of good folks have wondered why we couldn't spend all that geodes on other stuff like, well anything, really. Me, I don't mind 'cause we DO receive shit-loads of stuff back (Velcro, Tang...ugh...never mind) from all that technology.

And the pix of Pluto prove my point !!!

Until now, all we could do (ok, not ME, but those with educations, alright) only speculate as to what Pluto looked like, what it was made of or whether it was there at all. Hell, we couldn't even agree if it was a REAL Planet. It could have been everything, or anything from a large asteroid to a small planetoid or mountainoid or whatever the hell THAT is.

So, now we know. it's a large asteroid...or a...small...ugh...never mind...

I DO wish we could have either made a pass or ten around it, getting more good stuff, them sling-shot around it to pick up even more speed. Or at least one orbit, so as not to slow it down too much, before gittin' slung back out on it's original course. But the pix we have gotten are absolutely wonderful.

Yes, I think it's worth the cash, and more. We have always been explorers, since man, and woman, crawled down from a tree and took a nice long walk !!!

I wish I could live to see us go to Mars and take a nice long walk there. I wish I could go myself. If they took volunteers, and I didn't die during training, I would go faster'n a cat can lick it's ass !!!

Or to the Moon, which I have never understood why we've never gone back. It just seems to me that a few more trips there, plus setting up some sort of permanent base is necessary before we go to Mars. We could learn a shit-load of good stuff by going to the Moon and living there for a time, as training...right ???

I cannot wait to see what we do next. The younger generations now, and those in the future are in for one HELL of a good time, and I'm envious...ok, it pisses me off that they ARE young...never mind...again...

Ok everybody, it's root hog or die...let's talk space stuff !!!

luv,

Space Cadet Ronco Ocnor