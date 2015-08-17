What The @!$%#...Over ???

Yeah, I said it, and I meant it...why on this great, big beautiful Earth of OURS do we have to have a Face=book account to post comments on that friggin' MSNBC...BVD...DVD...LSMFT...whatever ???

Why do I have to belong to Face-Space...Me-Face...I-Place...Me-Space...I-Patch...Face-Pad...Maxi-Pad...ect...just to leave a friggin' message/comment ???

I despise all that crap, invented to suck your bank account dry while sucking your brain dry, making you even MORE isolated and socially inept than you were before you joined the worst bunch of bull-shit since the invention of the telephone...ok, you may have already guessed I don't care much for phones, and rightfully so.

Phoning someone is just barely a step-up from writing letters...ok, actually we have totally LOST the ability to write letters, a long-lost art-form. Hell, we've lost the art of WRITING altogether. Now-a-days, we send coded messages 'Enigma' (is that right) couldn't crack, on cell-phones, which by the way, were invented to basically do THE one thing they WERE invented for...MAKING A FRIGGIN' PHONE CALL !!!

Hell no, people sit for hours either sending messages the Navajo Code-Talkers would envy or sit wearing their pointy-finger out doing that...horizontal-bop motion staring at useless stuff, hour after hour. I once had a friend who would sit like Buddha,, staring at that damned thing for hours, working that finger and you could set off an atomic-bomb blast and all you would register would be a git the door...please' response !!!

Lest I get off track, which I've pretty much done already, I DO NOT understand why...WHY must I have one of those hideous accounts, when I belong to THIS outfit already, and...never mind, it is probably a wasted effort, as I realize I will receive angry comments and death-threats fro I-Pd...You-Pad...Space-Pod...ect., ect., ect. !!!

WHEW...I feel much better...now !!!!

luv,

ron