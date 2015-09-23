Ya See Whatt Happens When You Can't Sleep !!!

I suppose this is going to be one of those articles where if you've not an old, crippled up person, you...ugh...well, you probably have a REAL life, have better things to with your time...

Does anyone remember seeing their very first McDonald's Burger ???

I'm talking about those mean little things that could be had, but not eaten, for 15 cents American. you could a whole sack full of 'em, and still die of starvation. And when you went to peel back the top bun, and you saw the poor dumb bit of pickle looking like it was the victim of a bread and ketchup avalanche, buried alive...ALIVE !!!

When we were kids, our Dad was a Union pipeline welder and Steward, and we traveled a lot... A LOT...especially up north, where we had heard of these weird little burger laying in wait to corrupt the taste-buds of kids, and make parents virtual slaves to their children who wanted nothing more outta live but the next McBurger toy !!!

We had never seen ketchup on a hamburger in our lives, being from Texas, and mustard was THE thing. Anyway, we'd load up a sack full of these inedible thingies, watching Mom frantically trying to field-strip a batch of burgers before the kids turn ugly !!!

ok, I will attempt to go to sleep...again...

luv,

ron