I opened my mouth, so to speak

But there was no one there

To hear the words I spoke

I opened my ears, so to hear

But there was no sound

For Them to hear

I opened my eyes, as if to see

But there was no sight there

As there used to be

I opened my heart, for it to feel

But no feeling was there

For my heart to heal

I opened my mind for me to know

But there were no thoughts

No knowledge to help me grow

I opened my soul for God to see

But there was no God there

From which I could flee

All my senses have abandoned me

no heart to feel, no eyes to see

No ears to hear, no place to flee

now there is nothing left of me

For others to hear

For others to see

No wonders to ponder

No thoughts to think

No more places to wander

No more knowledge to drink

No soul for God to make whole

No God to pray to

No heart to love

No eyes to see

No mind to know

No way to dream

No way to know

What's left of me