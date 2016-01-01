I opened my mouth, so to speak
But there was no one there
To hear the words I spoke
I opened my ears, so to hear
But there was no sound
For Them to hear
I opened my eyes, as if to see
But there was no sight there
As there used to be
I opened my heart, for it to feel
But no feeling was there
For my heart to heal
I opened my mind for me to know
But there were no thoughts
No knowledge to help me grow
I opened my soul for God to see
But there was no God there
From which I could flee
All my senses have abandoned me
no heart to feel, no eyes to see
No ears to hear, no place to flee
now there is nothing left of me
For others to hear
For others to see
No wonders to ponder
No thoughts to think
No more places to wander
No more knowledge to drink
No soul for God to make whole
No God to pray to
No heart to love
No eyes to see
No mind to know
No way to dream
No way to know
What's left of me