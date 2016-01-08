Kids...Maybe We Adults Should Just Shut Up And Let The Kids Run Things !!!

I am watching, for no apparent reason, some kids show and I had a revelation...maybe it's time to let THEM run things, after all they couldn't screw things up any worse than we adults !!!

My revelation is, watch kids play, go ahead, I'll wait...(whistling...sort'a)...

Ok, notice anything ???

Kids, regardless of age, stupid shit like race, color national origin, are KIDS !!!

Watch their expressions while they play, are having fun, knowing they are loved, safe and are allowed to be themselves. It is truly amazing how wonderful it is to watch kids simply being kids and they will make you laugh out loud. Kids have a sense of humor that we often don't even notice. You can see it in the things they do while playing whether alone, but especially with other kids.

I am constantly amazed, and very often amused at how kids interact with each other...it could teach adults a thing...or ten, about human interactions. Oh, sometimes they do get funky and resemble adults, but they seem to quickly get over it, and before you know it they are back to laughing and cutting up like nothing at all happened !!!

Kids...we could and should learn from them, after all it is THEY who will be running things, someday !!!

luv,

ron