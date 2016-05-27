Of Guitars, And Rainy Nights...

Hi buckaroos, it's Ronco Ocnor comin' to ya from the kitchen on a rainy night...ok, it's the next morning but it IS still raining and I DO have my guitar and all is right with the world, as long as you keep away from TV's and bitchy people.

So, I'm gonna settle back, write a bit, and pretend it's last night, the rain falling and all is mighty fine with the world !!!

Now me, I'm not a professional type guitar picker...and I don't actually pick, I strum...with and without a pick, and sometimes TRY to pick AND strum, or 'strick', or 'prum'...or sump'um. But I amuse myself, and as ling as the local constabulary doesn't get involved, I am usually happy'rn a sum'bitch...maybe even TWO sum'bitches.

So it's...ugh... Thursday night (not really, it's...never mind). And it IS raining though and that's wonderful, since this IS Texas and next week, or the one after it will be dry'rn a pop-corn fart I August and pretty much a summer's day on the surface of the sun !!!

We've had a pretty damned decent spring here, with more rain than who'd a thought it. Back during the Great Flood of Noah, we got about an inch'n a half here in Central Texas !!!

Ok, enough of 'The Weather Channel'...We're talking guitar playing on a rainy night in Texas. I am not too good, but I love it and I like to sing along on some old tunes from my wicked youth, or which we WILL NOT go into here, ok...sheesh...

All you really GOOD players know the pure 'D thrill and ecstasy of playing, right, wrong or somewhere in the middle. It really doesn't matter, for there is a place...a zone you get into when you are hitting it good, your stiff old fingers are working for a bit, your voice isn't cracking as much as usual and you are having a blast.

And it CAN be ecstasy, at times for music is the closest thing to sex, and picking a guitar is the most fun you can have with your clothes on. My favorite thing is playing a given tune in different ways, which makes it fresh every time you play it. You can change the tempo, rhythm, the key, ect. You can change the way you sing the lyrics, and if your as much an amateur as I am, that can be fun because you can play a given song five times, and it'll be different each time, making it 'your own', ahaha !!!

So, when you are in that 'zone', you lose contact with your surroundings, time stands still and you become one with the guitar, the night and the rain falling outside...and it is pure bliss !!!

Now, all you pros, and you amateurs like me and anyone and everyone who likes 'live' music, jump in and let's talk flat-tops, music and rainy nights in Texas...or Georgia (hat time to Brother Brook Benton), or anywhere on God's Green earth !!!

luv,

ron