To Snark, Or Not To Snark...THAT Is The Problem...

I want to apologize to member 1911 for my utter lack of tact, class...of my sorry use of insulting rhetoric just a few days ago, on an article about this horrible assault on OUR fellow Americans in Orlando, Florida, recently !!!

Good Sir 1911, I apologize for my rudeness toward you...it was senseless, disgusting, and thoroughly against the CoHo, but also what I THOUGHT was my OWN CoHo.

Apparently I need to reevaluate my personal CoHo, and make amends to it and you personally.

I need to apologize our fellow citizens of Vineland, in general and apologize to you in particular !!!

I ask for your forgiveness, and I will endeavor to not make these kinds of remarks, in the future. You are an honorable member of this 'citizen-journalism' community, and deserve all due respect, as we ALL do (even when we are less than generous with our words).

Again, I apologize, Good Friend 1911, for my words, and for my actions !!!

luv,

Ron C. Baker, Sr.