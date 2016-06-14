Newsvine

ron c. baker sr.

To Snark, Or Not To Snark...THAT Is The Problem...

By ron c. baker sr.
Tue Jun 14, 2016 6:39 AM
I want to apologize to member 1911 for my utter lack of tact,  class...of my sorry use of insulting rhetoric just a few days ago,  on an article about this horrible assault on OUR fellow Americans in Orlando, Florida, recently !!!

Good Sir 1911,  I apologize for my rudeness toward you...it was senseless,  disgusting,  and thoroughly against the CoHo,  but also what I THOUGHT was my OWN CoHo.

Apparently I need to reevaluate  my personal CoHo,  and make amends to it and you personally.

I need to apologize our fellow citizens of Vineland,  in general  and apologize to you in particular !!!

I ask for your forgiveness,  and I will endeavor to not make these kinds of remarks,  in the future.  You are an honorable member of this 'citizen-journalism' community,  and deserve all due respect,  as we ALL do (even when we are less than generous with our words).

Again,  I apologize, Good Friend 1911,  for my words,  and for my actions !!!

luv,

Ron C. Baker, Sr.

