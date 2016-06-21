I Read The News Today, Oh...Crap...

I read the news, today...

We lost Another Cool Cat...

We lost another one yesterday...

Another the day before, crap...

Two or three last year...

Dropping like flies, too often...

Dropping like flies, all around...

They're so alive, one day...

Deader than today's Rock-n-Roll...

The genre THEY helped create...

They gave Rock it's soul...

And gave it THEIR heart...

They gave Rock it's Life...

Often hastening their very own...

Tossing off their mortal coils...

So many simply gave their all...

Making Rock-n-Roll into a religion...

Musicians became the high-priests (priestesses)...

The fans their loyal congregations...

The alters high-powered amps...

I read the news today...

And we'll mourn once again...

The loss of another Rocker...

Until we read tomorrow's paper...

Mourning the loss of another...

luv,

ron c. baker, sr.