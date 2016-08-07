A Night With Brother Roy...

I've been...having trouble, lately.

No, not THAT kind...the living alone, needing someone, anyone kind. The kind you have too often, but you thank God for having Brother Roy Orbison CD's !!!

I was just listening to some cuts I'd never heard of, ones during the 80's, like Traveling Wilbury times. Some of these tunes, where by Roy solo or with the Wilburys are some of the most beautiful Roy ever wrote.

It is an anthology, beginning at his...beginning, and up 'til his death...Some he wrote alone, or collaborated, and some written by others. And there I laid in bed crying sooo damned hard I could stop myself...

Way too many memories of my two late brothers, who I've written about elsewhere...too many friends that are now gone as well...I loved each and everyone of 'em, and damn, I miss them all !!!

The tears are coming back, so I would say more...right now...

luv,

ron