Once Again...My Most Sincere Apologies To Angry Left and Texas Guy, And All Who Witnessed My Latest Melt-Down !!!

Some may think this is getting a little old, and I have to agree with you. What I'm about to say is NOT an excuse for my rude behavior, but it is my only explanation FOR that rude behavior, and my promise to be a better member !!!

First, I have been without ALL my meds for from two to three weeks...that includes three anti-depressants, one for my blood-pressure, one for acid-reflux, my cholesterol...and my sleeping med, muscle relaxer and my pain meds.

I am working on about one to one and a half hours asleep a night, for two weeks...I finally crash out of sheer exhaustion. Again, this isn't an excuse, but simply another example of symptoms making you act like an ass.

I've not been able to either pay for my meds, or whatever reasons...I'm having a real problem with my pain meds (oxycodone, don'cha know). My pain increases constantly, but so does my intake of the meds for it, and then I'm out, and Hell breaks loose in very large chunks !!!

I apologize to you Angry Left, and you Texas guy for being boorish, once again, and am in the unenviable position or having to beg forgiveness for BEING boorish !!!

luv,

Ron C. Baker, Sr.