The Day The Music Died...

There isn't much I can add to what has been already written, and what is yet to be, except this is the most galling of times. We Americans have taken the best, and the worst of ourselves and examined both, discarded the 'best' and raised up the 'worst' and propelled him into the White House !!!

Well, Trump is now President of these here United states, as long as they, and HE may last. I wont sing the usual tune 'Loser's Lament', I've more dignity than that...i think...I hope...

We as Progressives, Liberals, Democrats have NOTHING to be ashamed of, we merely lost at the biggest game in town. there WILL be other elections, and if...IF we learn from this loss, we will be hard as Krupp Steel come our next chance to make 'America Sane, Again' !!!

There are hard times ahead, for we will be red-nekked at every turn...belittled, spit upon, laughed at unmercifully...and scorned and lied about, let there be no doubt THAT !!!

But we are Progressives, Democrats...Liberals, and we have already had to endure those things, so we can take it...we can cut it, By God, we've had to already !!!

So, my fellow Americans, my fellow Democrats...Liberals, Progressives...stand tall, and be not ashamed, for we have nothing, and i DO mean nothing to be ashamed OF !!!

We lost the election, badly...that hurts, but not nearly as bad as the pain we are about to see loosed upon our Friends, Neighbors...our Families by those who will now be entrusted with our collective fates. This will be our test, my Luvs, this will be THE test...

I have faith in America, in Americans to rise above even the most horrific of circumstances, and 'Keep On Truckin' !!!

with all my Luv,

Ron C. Baker, Sr.