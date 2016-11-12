'Run Of Mill'...Brother George Harrison...All Things Must Pass Album !!!

'...Everyone has a choice, when to & not to raise their voices...'

'...I'ts you that decides...'

'...Which way you're gonna turn, while feeling that not your concern...'

'...It's you that decides...'

'...No one around you, will carry the blame for you...'

'...N one around you, will love you today & throw it all away...'

'...Tomorrow when you rise, another day for you to realize me...'

'...Or send me down again...'

'...As the days stand up on end...'

'...You've got me wondering how I lost your friendship...'

'...But I see it in your eyes...'

'...Though I'm beside you, I can't carry the lame for you...'

'...I may decide to, get out with your blessings where I'll carry on guessing...'

'...How high will you leap, and will you make enough for you to reach it...'

'...Only you'll arrive...'

'...At your own-made end,with no one but yourself to be offended...'

'...It's you that decides...'

my luv is for all,

ron

Brother George Harrison...

'Run Of The Mill'

'All Things Must Pass'