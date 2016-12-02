What Do We Do When The Memories...The Feelings Become Too Over-Powering ???

Yes, yes, yes...here we go...again...

But what do we do...can we do ???

What to do when music...certain songs, certain films...

Or just thoughts, when we are resting, when we are not on our guard, when we have time to allow these intense feelings to invade our conscious selves ???

We all have them, and we all have, to different degrees times when these memories and feelings overwhelm us. They can sometimes render us prostrate, emotionally speaking...sometimes they cause us more pain than the actions that caused them, we human beings, being human !!!

Is it weird that we might have stronger memories of events than the true events, themselves ??? Maybe time makes them more powerful than they really were, our memories being what they are. I think this is true, for me, at times, but it would not make those events any less powerful...and oft times painful !!!

At 61, I am left with shit-loads of memories, both pleasant, and otherwise. And it is the UN-pleasant ones that tend to have the most power over me. It seems, at times, I can barely listen to a piece of music, or film, ect. without crumbling into a pile of beer-stained denim (ok, I don't drink any more, thank God, so forgive the imagery, hahah)...Coca-Cola stained...never mind...

I have no idea just where I'm going with this, I just needed to vent...a bit.

Ok, a bunch !!!

luv,

ron