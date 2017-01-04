What To Do When Your Giva@!$%#ter Goes Out On Ya...No, Seriously, What Do Ya Do...???

Well, it finally happened, my givashitter burned out on me...and I can just barely tolerate tuning in every morning for a daily dose of the Vine, no matter how brief !!!

I used to love my morning (ok, into the afternoon...and early evening...ugh...) foray into the environs of Vineland, and visit with my friends, ect. But, damn...Donald Fucking Trump happened and all the wind, hot though it maybe at times, has gone outta my sails, not to mention lungs...I said don't mentioned 'em !!!

Can you believe this shit ???

I mean, the voters of this country could have combed the Black-Hole of Calcutta and not found a worse son-of-a-bitch for their President. And, could you even BEGIN to imagine if we Dems had nominated the bastard first, unlikely as THAT may have been, God willing ???

Could you imagine the Unholy Hell the Pubies would have raised if we had someone...ANYONE with he exact same baggage, give or take, as THIS cretin ???

So, until I can either git my givashitter fixed, or even better...replaced altogether, I'll not roam the hallowed halls of these august pages, like before...the exertion might just be the end of the rest of me !!!

luv,

ron