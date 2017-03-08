Ok, 'The Riot Act'...whose responsible for this little bit of Heaven, huh ???

Firstly, is there a not shit 'The Riot Act' ???

Where is it ???

Is it just past 'The Bill Of Rights (or Riots, hahah...never mind) ???

Has anyone here in Vineland seen it ???

Does anyone in Vineland HAVE a copy of it ???

If so put it right (or riot...never mind, again) here where we can all see it, ok???

Did them Founding Fathers put it in the Constitution...sneaky bastards ???

Why don't we have a national holiday for 'The Riot Act' ???

Where is the original document of 'The Riot Act' at, anyway ???

Who actually wrote 'The Riot Act' ???

Was it John Adams...I JUST Know it was John Adams..sneaky little bastard...

why didn't we study 'The Riot Act' back in school...ok, i get this one since i graduated in '73 and they probably thought we'd burn down the joint if they did...or didn't...or if it was simply Tuesday...or Friday...never mind...

hey, anyone wearing a T-shirt with a great big penis and balls, with Nixon's head as the...ugh...boy, could we have been read 'Riot Act' that day, huh ???

when did 'The Riot Act' go into effect ???

Ok, time for everyone to give, and often...never mind...again...

It's time for yall's input...that sounds sooo...rude, mmm...

luv,

ron