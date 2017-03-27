Newsvine

ron c. baker sr.

Keep Your Light Shining, Brightly...

By ron c. baker sr.
Mon Mar 27, 2017 1:50 PM
This is going to be rough,  so no bets...

Keep your light shining brightly...

Those tears you weep today...

Will be dried by first-light tomorrow...

And you and I do meet again...

We all have our bitter sorrows...

That all too often take control...

And cause us to lose sight...

Of the promises of love we share...

I make no claim of answers...

But my friends so often do...

And if by chance i should forget...

The many truths you've shared with me...

May I be yet humbled...

Til the day we meet again...

luv,

ron

 

 

 

