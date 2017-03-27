This is going to be rough, so no bets...
Keep your light shining brightly...
Those tears you weep today...
Will be dried by first-light tomorrow...
And you and I do meet again...
We all have our bitter sorrows...
That all too often take control...
And cause us to lose sight...
Of the promises of love we share...
I make no claim of answers...
But my friends so often do...
And if by chance i should forget...
The many truths you've shared with me...
May I be yet humbled...
Til the day we meet again...
luv,
ron