I used to joke about Wal-Mart adding a medical clinic and a funeral home to it's mega-stores.

But then I had a brainstorm...why not combination a whore-house and a funeral emporium in it's line-up...and it's advertising line could

be: '...We Will Have You Covered, Coming And Going...' !!!

I know, this hardly rates being considered an article, because it is too brief.

But, if you have any ideas what the zoo commonly referred to as Wal-Mart, let us all share it !!!

luv,

ron