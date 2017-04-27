3:23 am...Damn...

Well, another sleepless night, so i'm being entertained by 'Celtic Woman-A New Journey"...damn, i love this show, I have the whole program saved om YouTube. I first saw on our local PBS station in Dallas, KERA...

I was just knocked out by the talent of the 5 Ladies, and especially by the Lady with the fiddle....DAMN !!!

The two Percussionists were absolutely incredible. I need to hear good music, and though I'm an old Hippy, I have found the pure joy in music many of my friends here in Glen Rose would freak out over, hahaha !!!

I guess I've grown sentimental in my later years, but still, a lot of things NOT Rock-n-Roll from the 60's, 70's, etc. that i picked up on over all these years...everything from 'Ina Goda Di Vida' to...well, music like I've heard to...this morning !!!

I've found stuff I've wanted to hear for decades, and now I have sooo much to listen too, and concerts to watch on my satellite TV as well as what I've found here.

I've found stuff that will have me banging away on my kitchen table, or crying my eyes out, hahahah...The pure joy of music, I can't put it into words like some who have more talent as writers, but I give'er my damndest shot !!!

Now, I'm gonna pull up some Roy Orbison to round out the wee ours...may God be with us all, and keep us all safe !!!

luv,

ron