To Sleep...Perchance To...Well, We'll Work On Sleep, For Now...

Man, the last few hours, days have been rough. I finally got to sleep somewhere along the line, last night. Around 10:30 or so, i think i finally just crashed and burned.

I can still smell the acrid smoke this morning, ahahha. God-Damned I needed it. I still feel fatigued, but not anywhere like yesterday, into evening which was as bad as it gets.

I apologize for my ravings, whatever I've said...this has been a bit of a struggle lately. I've had to reschedule my neurology exam for May 9.

I need to know why funky stuff is happening.

luv,

ron