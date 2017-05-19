If ya Lay Down With Dogs...Don't Be Surprised If You Wake Up With Dog Breathe !!!

Man, if I were a member of Trump's Administration, I'd be looking for other employment...and a life-time supply of Ever-Clear, or at least Wild Turkey !!!

I'd have to either snot-slinging drunk, or a permanent room in The Betty Ford Clinic 'cuz this outfit just gets squirrlier by the month, week...day, hour, minute...or second !!!

And you have members of his administration, even those who voted for Trump who, in the light of every allegation who are STILL defending this rotten bastard (my apologies to rotten bastards, everywhere). Folks, if even half of the shit that hits the fan, you're going to need a lot of Handi-Wipes, not to mention Lysol to get rid of it all...the stench alone would require a LOT of Lysol, a LOT of Lysol !!!

And, has it occurred to anyone, Left, Right, or somewhere in the Middle that without a doubt this is the single most corrupt administration that I'VE witnessed, or read about in history books ???

I mean damn people, how much more needs to be discovered, reported on...just when does even far wrong-wingers, the rank-n-vile in the Republican Party finally decide to stop carrying this son-of-a-bitch's water ???

Quite the contrary it seems, they appear to fall in line and take the bullets intended for Trump, The Magnificent !!!

Loyalty is a wonderful thing, and politicians could never survive without it. But blind allegiance to ONE individual, regardless of political, social, etc. is just stupidity, when Hell breaks loose in large chunks . It doesn't matter if we are talking about the Court House or the White House, corruption is corruption and it should NEVER, EVER be be condoned, i don't care if you are a family member of old Lodge Brothers !!!

Now here we have a bastard who not only lies with every breathe, but asks for total devotion...for loyalty to the point of insisting his staff to lie for himas well.

Well, by God i'd never put MY reputation on the line for ANYONE, even family. I'd help you find a good lawyer and be at your side throughout you ordeal, but DO NOT ask me to lie for you in a court of law !!!

Your thought my Good Friends !!!

luv,

ron