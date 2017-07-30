Ronco Ocnor'S Pesto Pasta...or Pasta Pesto...Or Whatever...

Oh man, this is some kind'a good shit...ugh...stuff...pesto pasta, whatever...

Ok, now I've never written down a recipe in my life, and the hell with measuring stuff. Ya just gotta feel it, eyeball everything. That's MY way, and it works out pretty doggone good...most of the time !!!

First, ya gotta get all your makin's lined up so you know what you have, and go get what you forgot. And, most importantly, clean up your utensils and kitchen surfaces as you go along. You don't want to have a fine meal, only to look over and your kitchen looks like the one on the Titanic just before it slipped below the waves...all the food smeared everywhere, and your knee deep in pots and pans...never mind.

Now, get your biggest pot and start your water boiling, and don't forget a bit of salt. Salt quickens the boiling, so I'm told. take a nice bowl, put in a shit-load of butter, the REAL stuff, and, unfortunately financially fixed, use the real stuff for everything, otherwise, constipated milk...ugh...reconstituted...condensed milk. if you're financially well fixed, use the best ingredients money can buy. Hell, in that case, make your hubby, or your preferred gender mate...this make sense...and go to your favorite Italian Restaurant and have THEM make this, hahha !!!

Ok, we have the milk and butter properly melted and mingled, so now take at least TWO packets of that store-bought pesto. iI you can, get fresh pesto. In my local grocery store, you're lucky if the meat is fresh. Also, have a large quantity of Parmesan cheese, you know...in the bottle. If you can, get a block of the real thing and grate your own. In my local grocery store, you're lucky if the cashier is fresh...ugh...

Now you have the milk and butter ready, so add the pesto and get it well blended, and check your pasta, which should be doing quite well. Wait just a bit before adding the cheese, but just be sure you have it mixed in well. I use a ton of it, and it will thicken the Hell out of your mixture, which is good, but just make sure you can't stand a spoon in it, and you can always thin it with a bit more milk.

Ok, say now the pasta is done, so drain it well, and throw it in a large bowl, and throw in the mixture and work like crazy to get it all...together, like.

I had a thought while i was enjoying my Pesto Pasta, or Pasta Pesto, whatever...it dawned on me that some of those slivered, or sliced almonds would REALLY taste great in this. Unfortunately, I didn't have any this time, but i will the next one you can bet. That was such a fantastic idea, that would really set this stuff off. giving it that nutty flavor would absolutely be delicious !!!

So, i hope you will try it, if you haven't ever made it, or if you're an old hand at this, give us all your ideas on how to make this even better, alright ???

I'd really like to hear yall's suggestions, and thank you all very much, my Good Fellow Vinelanders !!!

luv,

ron