First of all, i hope some of you will read my article about the Pesto Pasta, or Pasta Pesto...ok, it ain't Shakespeare, but...it ain't Shakespeare...

Now, onward, upward...outward, inward...

Waiting...waiting for the inevitable end to MY NewsVine...yes, I know it's Newsvine, but this IS my article, so...get over it, or get under it, there !!!

Still, I'm waiting for the end of a damned good thing, gentle readers, and it is one of the most painful things, besides nailing my bottom with the back of my dining-room chair, that time wwwaaayyy back in...time. If you have not read my article on THAT, please, do it...NOW !!!

I think i'm breaking rules here, CoHo rules, but what the Hell, we are gonna be gone from here because NewsVine is closing its doors, and locking us out !!!

Who's going to bitch about it ??? It's all over, here, and we have no choices in the matter. I'd buy this joint in a heartbeat if i had the money, but, see I don't even own a car, hahah. So, we try to find a GOOD place to go, write, read, comment and generally try to get along with our new neighbors. I don't know how a different site will feel if a ton of us Vinelanders show up on their doorstep looking for a place to be...and maybe some food, a few bucks...Hell spare change !!!

Hopefully, and i know i can't mention the name of the site i've just joined (Minds.com), and I'll be damned to Hell with my back broke if I do...

So, right now, i'm going to go lie down, cuz my body not pleased...I just tried to walk about and my knees kept buckling, so I think I need a quick lie-down.

I may come back and add to this, but right now I'm going to just publish it as it is.

luv,

ron