Pardon Me While I Regain Unconscienceness...Again...

By ron c. baker sr.
Wed Aug 16, 2017 9:15 PM
For as long as I can remember,  I've wanted to write,  to BE a writer...and make a living at it...

Hey,  I mean I'm all cool with are,  but...gotta pay them bills with SOMETHING !!!

Anyway,  I started a lllooonnnggg time ago (no, ass-hole,  not since June....never mind), and I like using words for the sound as much as anything. 

WOW,  tough crowd,  tonight...This is the only joint in town where they have bowls filled with mouth-protectors rather than peanuts of

 

participating crop-protective custody charges separately. Oh yeah,  if have not do so already !!!

Well,  until meeting all meet in the Lounge in the Sky...

luv,

ron

 

 

