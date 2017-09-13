The Late, Great Dr. Alan Watts...And Sunday Morning Coming Down...

Back in my wild and crazy youth, in the 70's when tripping was a right of passage....or sump'um...i'd get home sometime before daylight, and on the old KZEW, The Zoo 98-FM, they would run weird shit for coming down on a cold, bleak Sunday Morning when salvation was in short supply, but needed in the worst possible way, hahahaha !!!

They would run a series of quotes from The Bhagavad Gita, Halil Gibran's 'The Profit''...something called 'The Theologians', or Rosicrucians....whatever...

Anyway, then they would play a series of lectures from Dr. Alan Watts, which, on a Sunday Morning Coming Down, where just the thing to contemplate while you prayed for sleep....without the residual flashbacks or at least a severe hangover.

I just found the whole shootin' match on You...whatever....and it is like the residual flashback but in a good way. I hope some of you might be familiar with Dr. Watts, and possibly would like to talk about it...or sump'um...

Or share YOUR very own 'Sunday Morning Coming Down' !!!

luv,

ron