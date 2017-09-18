'...Possitively Trump Street...' Lyrics And Words By Vlad Dylan...

'...I love me, I love me, I love me, so bad...'
'...Donnie, I love me...'
'...The not-guilty Russian sighs...'
'...The dyin' organ donor cries...'
'...The gold-plated bathroom throne asks why...'
'...who do do...'
'...The con-man preacher sells his lies...'
'...The President con-man sells his ties...'
'...Ann Coulter spreads her thighs...'
'...or want's to...'
'...I love me, I love me, I love me, so bad...'
'...Honey, I love me...'
Husband's Wives love that Don, and love to scream about it...'
'...Wive's Husbands do NOT dare, to do anything about it...'
'...Well, I go to the parking-lot...'
'...To consult with my chamber-pot...'
'...Told the whore 'I gotta go'...'
'...She says 'Boy, don't I know'...'
'...And just take your time about it...'
'...I love me, I love me, I love me, so bad...'
'...Sugar-shorts, I love you...'
'...Well, here I am in my Chinese Suit...'
'...Getting a little anxious, I need a toot...'
'...But right now, I gotta take a little, ugh, PUT...IN...'
'...Oh boy, don't I...'
'...I love me, I love me, I love me, so good...'
(may God forgive me)...
'...I love me, I love me, I love me, so bad...'
luv,
Vlad Put...in....