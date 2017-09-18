'...Possitively Trump Street...' Lyrics And Words By Vlad Dylan...

'...I love me, I love me, I love me, so bad...'

'...Donnie, I love me...'

'...The not-guilty Russian sighs...'

'...The dyin' organ donor cries...'

'...The gold-plated bathroom throne asks why...'

'...who do do...'

'...The con-man preacher sells his lies...'

'...The President con-man sells his ties...'

'...Ann Coulter spreads her thighs...'

'...or want's to...'

'...I love me, I love me, I love me, so bad...'

'...Honey, I love me...'

Husband's Wives love that Don, and love to scream about it...'

'...Wive's Husbands do NOT dare, to do anything about it...'

'...Well, I go to the parking-lot...'

'...To consult with my chamber-pot...'

'...Told the whore 'I gotta go'...'

'...She says 'Boy, don't I know'...'

'...And just take your time about it...'

'...I love me, I love me, I love me, so bad...'

'...Sugar-shorts, I love you...'

'...Well, here I am in my Chinese Suit...'

'...Getting a little anxious, I need a toot...'

'...But right now, I gotta take a little, ugh, PUT...IN...'

'...Oh boy, don't I...'

'...I love me, I love me, I love me, so good...'

(may God forgive me)...

'...I love me, I love me, I love me, so bad...'

luv,

Vlad Put...in....