I Hate To Tell Everyone, But 'The Hokey Pokey' Really IS What It Is All bout !!!

well, boys and girls...Saddle Pals, this is the Ol' Last Roundup...so, saddle-up, and let'er rip, yall !!!

well, anyway, I just wanted to say a farewell to a lot of kind folks I've been blessed to know, to converse with these ten, long boring years...NO, I'm joking...

it has been one Hell of a ride, on Hell of a good time, with all...ok, most of you. There are a few unpleasant sorts, but we will not let them tarnish a memory of something larger than ourselves !!!

I have made friends, in a way I didn't realize was possible...online, people I probably will never meet face-to-face, but yall are as much friends of mine as any I've had !!!

Yall are wwwaaayyy too many to list, cuz I will leave someone out and feel like shit tomorrow when I realize I missed someone, so I'll just say that I love and admire each and every one of you, and I'll miss you all !!!

I also know I'll be mad tomorrow when I think of the thousand things I wished I had said, so I'll pinch it off here, before I cover this God-damned keyboard with tears, siff...sniff...sniffffff...

So, so long, adios...hasta la manana...Waxahachie (ok, this is a big Texas town...so sue me)...

Goodbye, have fun, be fun...YALL !!!

luv (with all my heart),

ron