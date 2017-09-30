Newsvine

I Hate To Tell Everyone, But 'The Hokey Pokey' Really IS What It Is All bout !!!

By ron c. baker sr.
Sat Sep 30, 2017 10:52 AM
well,  boys and girls...Saddle Pals,  this is the Ol' Last Roundup...so,  saddle-up,  and let'er rip,  yall !!!

well,  anyway,  I just wanted to say a farewell to a lot of kind folks I've been blessed to know,  to converse with these ten,  long boring years...NO,  I'm joking...

it has been one Hell of a ride,  on Hell of a good time,  with all...ok,  most of you.   There are a few unpleasant sorts,  but we will not let them tarnish a memory of something larger than ourselves !!!

I have made friends,  in a way I didn't realize was possible...online,  people I probably will never meet face-to-face,  but yall are as much friends of mine as any I've had !!!

Yall are wwwaaayyy too many to list,  cuz I will leave someone out and feel like shit tomorrow when I realize I missed someone,  so I'll just say that I love and admire each and every one of you,  and I'll miss you all !!!

I also know I'll be mad tomorrow when I think of the thousand things I wished I had said,  so I'll pinch it off here,   before I cover this God-damned keyboard with tears, siff...sniff...sniffffff...

So,  so long,  adios...hasta la manana...Waxahachie (ok,  this is a big Texas town...so sue me)...

Goodbye,  have fun,  be fun...YALL !!!

luv (with all my heart),

ron

